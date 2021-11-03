Watch
Temperatures and rain will be falling by Wednesday night

Courtesy Dale Nelson
Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 20:57:29-04

A moderately strong cold front will plow through the area with rain and much cooler temperatures beginning Wednesday evening. Once the skies clear on Friday the weather will be great for the weekend.

Tonight, will be milder and muggy with fair skies and a low of 66.

Wednesday expect more clouds humid and still warm with a high of 82 and some late day showers in our northern counties.

Wednesday night showers and thundershowers likely turning breezy and much cooler with a low of 56.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with early morning showers ending breezy and much cooler with a high of only 61.

Thursday night we drop down to near 50 with gradually clearing skies.

