Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperature turnaround

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson WX 0607
clearwindysunrise32016.JPG
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 21:14:58-04

Upper-level high pressure has replaced low pressure, resulting in temperatures rising, while rain has ended across the Coastal Bend.

Tonight, expect low clouds late; rather breezy, very warm and sticky, with a low near 80.

Tuesday morning, clouds will give way to afternoon; sunshine, windy, hazy, hot and humid, with a high of 91.

Tuesday night will be warm and stuffy, and not quite as breezy, with a low of 79.

Wednesday, expect considerable sunshine, not as windy, but humid and hotter with a high of 93.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019