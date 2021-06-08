Temperature turnaround

Upper-level high pressure has replaced low pressure, resulting in temperatures rising, while rain has ended across the Coastal Bend.

Tonight, expect low clouds late; rather breezy, very warm and sticky, with a low near 80.

Tuesday morning, clouds will give way to afternoon; sunshine, windy, hazy, hot and humid, with a high of 91.

Tuesday night will be warm and stuffy, and not quite as breezy, with a low of 79.

Wednesday, expect considerable sunshine, not as windy, but humid and hotter with a high of 93.