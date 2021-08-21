Watch
Sweltering heat for the weekend

Posted at 7:55 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 21:10:22-04

Hurricane Grace is not a factor here and will continue its track into Mexico near Vera Cruz tonight. Expect highs seas in our offshore waters resulting in dangerous rip currents on area beaches this weekend but especially Saturday. Otherwise, high pressure is in control.

Tonight, only a stray shower otherwise moonlit skies, lighter winds after midnight warm and sticky and a low of 76.
Saturday we will have a stray shower otherwise breezy and scorching hot with a high of 96.
Saturday night will be tranquil with a nearly full "sturgeon" moon and a low of 75.
Sunday less wind more hazy sunshine and blistering heat with a high of 97.

