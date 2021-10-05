Watch
Sunny and dry

Posted at 5:51 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:51:15-04

Surface high pressure and dry air aloft will produce sunny very warm dry days and clear cool nights through Saturday. Humidity and winds return Saturday afternoon through the early part of next week.

Tonight, will be clear calm and cool and overall fantastic with a low of 62.

Wednesday and Thursday expect sunny blue skies again generally light winds low humidity and hot with a high tomorrow of 91 and 92 on Thursday.

Wednesday night will be tranquil with clear skies calm winds and seasonally cool with a low of 64.

Enjoy.

