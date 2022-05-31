Subtle changes to our work-week forecast

Our surface winds will begin to relax a bit resulting in a slightly more unstable atmosphere which will yield a few stray showers tomorrow night and early Wednesday. Otherwise our winds will slowly decrease through Friday.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy warm and sticky with a low of 78.

Tuesday we will have less wind a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy humid and hotter with a high of 92.

Tuesday night expect a few stray coastal showers a light breeze still warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Wednesday expect stray showers less breezy with variable sunshine and a high of 91.

Temperatures get hotter again beginning on Thursday.