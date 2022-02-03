Sub-freezing temperatures expected

An arctic cold front passes through South Texas with plunging temperatures some rain, wind, and a light wintery mix by Thursday night along with below freezing temperatures. Everything needs to be protected, pets, plants, pipes, and people.

Tonight, areas of light rain likely windy and colder with a low of 41 under cloudy skies.

Thursday will be blustery and colder with periods over very light rain a wind chill in the 20's and a high of only 42 but with temperatures falling into the 30's before sunset.

Thursday night a light wintery mix (of freezing rain and sleet) possible windy and very cold with a low of 29. The wind chill will be in the teens.

Friday very cold with a light wintery mix ending around noon with slow clearing toward sunset and high of only 39.

Gradual clearing and very cold with a in the mid 20's.