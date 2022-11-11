Strongest front of the season on the way

The strongest cold front of the season will arrive around sunset on Friday and produce brief scattered thundershowers then wind and much cooler temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight will be tranquil with fair skies and a low of 68.

Friday expect morning sun to give way to afternoon clouds light winds and very warm with a high of 86.

Friday evening expect a line of thundershowers will develop along and ahead of our cold front between 5 and 9 pm Friday then turning windy and much cooler Friday night with a low of 51 and wind gusts over 30 mph

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some late day sun and much cooler with a high of only 62 and decreasing winds throughout the day.

Saturday night expect partial clearing with the lowest temperatures of the season and in the mid 40's.

Sunday will still be cool but with lots of clouds leading up to light rain Sunday night and Monday.