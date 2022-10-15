Strongest cold front of the season arrives on Monday

A rich tropical flow off the Gulf will make it feel hot and humid and just like Summer this weekend before a major cold front arrives with rain and eventually a 40 degree drop in temperature.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, warm and humid and there will be a light breeze with a low of 75.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, sweltering with a moderate breeze and a high of 92 with a heat index near 100.

Saturday night will also be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 74.

Sunday expect a few more clouds mixed with sunshine, less wind and still hot and humid with a high of 91.

Scattered showers developing Sunday night and becoming likely Monday and Monday night with locally heavy rain while turning much cooler as it clears out late Tuesday.