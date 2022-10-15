Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Strongest cold front of the season arrives on Monday

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1014
Fallsunset11815.JPG
Posted at 7:39 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 20:51:10-04

A rich tropical flow off the Gulf will make it feel hot and humid and just like Summer this weekend before a major cold front arrives with rain and eventually a 40 degree drop in temperature.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, warm and humid and there will be a light breeze with a low of 75.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, sweltering with a moderate breeze and a high of 92 with a heat index near 100.

Saturday night will also be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 74.

Sunday expect a few more clouds mixed with sunshine, less wind and still hot and humid with a high of 91.

Scattered showers developing Sunday night and becoming likely Monday and Monday night with locally heavy rain while turning much cooler as it clears out late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019