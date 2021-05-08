Watch
Stronger winds return for the weekend

Posted at 8:03 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 21:10:53-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Increasing flow off the Gulf will result in windy conditions this weekend along with increasing temperatures, humidity, and clouds. Some more badly needed rain will move into the middle of next week.

Tonight, skies will become cloudy breezy muggy and much milder with a low of 71.
Saturday expect more wind and clouds humid and warmer with a high of 86.
Saturday night will be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 77.
Sunday-Mother's Day will be windy hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high near 90.

