Strong weekend cold front

A strong cold front will sweep through the Coastal Bend early Saturday morning prior to daybreak with a lot of wind very dry air and colder temperatures. As the winds decrease temperatures will be near freezing away from the water Sunday morning. Sunday will be the best outdoor day.

Tonight, mild with fog early then turning windy with a sprinkle and cooler before daybreak and a low of 52.degrees.

Saturday will be very windy with gusts over 40 mph at times, blowing dust, very dry sunny and much cooler with a high of 63.

Saturday night expect gradually decreasing winds clear and colder with a low of 29 except warmer and above freezing near the water.

Sunday will be beautiful but cool and very dry with light winds and sunny skies and a high of 62.

Temperatures will be beck down near freezing Sunday night before rebounding nicely to 70 on Monday-MLK Day.