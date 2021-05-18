Stormy weather is in the forecast

An upper-level disturbance approaching from the west will result in a very unstable atmosphere with a potential for severe weather by Wednesday.

Thunderstorms will be likely, with locally heavy rain and possible flooding.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, very warm and humid with a low of 77.

Tuesday will be windy, warm, and humid, with only isolated thundershowers, lots of clouds and a high of 86.

Tuesday night will be windy, warm, and humid, with only an isolated shower and a low of 76.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening arriving from the west, possibly severe with a high of 81.

Cooler, with rain ending and decreasing winds Wednesday night and Thursday.