Still very hot, but not as bad

The "dry high" continues to drift eastward and slowly away from South Texas resulting in temperatures not quite as hot, and eventually some badly needed rain for the area starting the middle of next week.

Tonight, we will have fair skies, a light breeze, muggy and very mild with a low of 79.

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and blazing hot again, with a high of 97 and a heat index of 110+

Friday night will be a bit more tranquil with clear skies and a low of 78.

Saturday sunny, less breezy, staying scorching hot and dry with a high of 97.

Sunday will be stifling hot with a high of 98 under sunny skies.

Some tropical showers are expected (isolated) beginning Tuesday of next week.

