Still summer and getting hotter

Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 16, 2022
Expect low level moisture to produce only a few showers the next three days. Rich tropical moisture returns this weekend.

Tonight, expect fair skies, nearly calm and quiet with a low of 76.

Wednesday only a light breeze and a stray shower, otherwise mostly sunny hazy humid and hotter with a high of 95.

Wednesday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a seasonal low of 76.

Thursday we will have scorching hot temperatures with lots of humidity generally light winds and a high of 96.

The heat index will top out over 110 each afternoon.

A disturbance in the S.W. Caribbean will head into the S.W. Gulf this weekend but is no threat here at this time except to produce additional rainfall this weekend.

