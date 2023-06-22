Still no rain in the forecast but lots of heat

Dominate upper level high pressure will gradually move north and slightly away from South Texas resulting in a slight improvement in our excessive and dangerous heat and dry conditions.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy breezy warm and sticky with a low near 80.

Thursday there is no relief from the heat, breezy, mostly sunny and blazing hot with a high of 99 and a heat index topping out near 120.

Thursday night expect lots of low clouds, a light breeze, warm and stuffy with a low near 80 again and well above normal.

Friday will be mostly sunny with sweltering heat and a little less wind, but still very sticky with a high of 98 and a heat index between 115 and 120.

Remaining baking hot over the weekend. The tropical storm Bret will die out this weekend in the Caribbean due to strong wind shear.

Stay cool