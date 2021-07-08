Watch
Still more tropical rain

Posted at 8:42 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 21:53:38-04

A surface and upper-level low centered right over the Coastal Bend continue to cause a very unstable atmosphere which is producing locally heavy rain in the area. As the low moves west into Mexico our rain will move inland and diminish leaving us with hot and steamy conditions.

Tonight, showers and thundershowers will be likely again after midnight with locally heavy rain and a low of 74.
Thursday more tropical rains, locally heavy, are expected with a gradual shift to the west during the afternoon and ending near the coast with a high of only 83.
Thursday night tropical showers re-develop near the coast mainly after midnight with a low of 75.
Friday still wet with tropical rain showers gradually working inland from the coast during the day and a high of only 85.
It dries out quickly over the weekend and heats up.

