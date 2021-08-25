Still hot, but rain is within range

Upper-level high pressure that has kept us rather dry the last few weeks will slowly back away from the area and result in opening up the area to tropical moisture.

Saharan dust will limit activity and be prevalent in the area on Wednesday.

Tonight will be clear, calm and quiet, with a low of 75.

Wednesday, not much wind, sunny and blazing hot again, with a high of 97.

Wednesday night, expect clear skies and calm, with a low of 74.

Thursday, isolated showers return to the area, but still very light winds and a sweltering high of 94.

The heat index will be around 104 to 109.

The tropics are active, and a system in the Caribbean will likely develop in the Gulf by early next week. The system is not a threat here, but should be watched closely over the weekend and next week.