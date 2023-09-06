Watch Now
Still hot and humid with no rain

Posted at 8:40 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 22:00:46-04

High pressure will slowly drift south and west of Texas resulting in a northerly flow aloft which will produce slightly lower temperatures but also some needed rain next week.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and calmer with a low of 79.
Wednesday will be sunny, dry and scorching hot again with less wind and a high of 98.
Wednesday night will be tranquil with clear skies, calm and quiet with a low of 76.
Thursday expect sunny skies and blazing hot again with a high of 98.
The heat index will top out around 115 Wednesday and 110 to 115 on Thursday.
The tropics are active with "Lee" but no threat here.

