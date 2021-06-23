Watch
Stifling heat

Dale Nelson forecast 6-22-21
baytoweringcumulus83118ic.jpg
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 20:38:14-04

Very unstable air will gradually become more stable resulting in shower activity ending and becoming quiet but steamy in south Texas. A drier hotter weather pattern will prevail the rest of this week with little to no rainfall and very hot conditions.

Tonight, will be quiet warm and steamy after midnight with a low of 76.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny hazy hot and humid with a high of 92 and a heat index of 105-110.
Wednesday night expect fair skies rather breezy and very warm with a low near 80.
Thursday will be unbearable with lots of sunshine again, sweltering heat and a high of 95 but a heat index that tops 110.
Stay cool.

