Steamy hot & dry through Sunday

Sinking air courtesy of upper-level high pressure will keep our weather hot and dry through Sunday. By late Monday the high breaks down and our atmosphere becomes more unstable producing showers.

Tonight expect fair skies with high clouds, quiet and nearly calm with a mild low of 72.

Friday will be mostly sunny with light winds again, dry and hot with a high near 90. Friday night will be tranquil with clear skies and a comfortable low of 69.

Saturday will be another great day with lots of sunshine, a light breeze, and continued hot and dry with a high of 91.

Sunday we will pick up a few more clouds but still not much wind and a high of 88.

Scattered thundershowers can be expected by Monday afternoon/evening.