Steamy-hazy and hot

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather until a weak area of low pressure with unstable air, and some rain, moves into the area beginning on Wednesday of next week.

The Saharan dust continues to be a problem, but will improve some on Sunday and early next week.

Tonight will be sticky, warm, and quiet with a low of 76 under fair skies.

Saturday, expect hazy sunshine, stifling heat, dry, and less wind with a high of 93.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and tranquil, with a low of 75.

Sunday, less haze, lots of sunshine, and sweltering heat with a high of 93.

The heat index tops out at 105 to 110 each afternoon.

The tropics remain quiet.