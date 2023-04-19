Staying warm and humid through Friday

The wind and humidity take over tonight and stay in place until a cold front arrives Friday evening. The front will initially clear us out but then back up as another disturbance enters the area from the southwest.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies, breezy, humid, and very mild with a low of 72.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy windy humid and warm with a high of 82.

Wednesday night is cloudy and unseasonably mild and muggy with a low of 74.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy but mixed with some afternoon sunshine rather breezy, humid, and warmer with a high of 86.

Scattered thundershowers can be expected near the front on Friday and again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Stay Tuned.

