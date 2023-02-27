Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Staying warm and dry

highcloudssr112816.jpg
Courtesy Dale Nelson
highcloudssr112816.jpg
Posted at 6:15 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 19:15:54-05

A storm system in Oklahoma that brought all the wind Sunday will bring a weak dry front through on Monday morning. A stronger cold front arrives at the end of the week.

Tonight hazy muggy and very mild again with mainly cloudy skies and a low of 67.

Monday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine not much wind at all, still warm and dry with a high of 85.

Monday night cloudy, damp, with drizzle and fog and a very mild low of 64.

Tuesday expect considerable sunshine by afternoon breezy again warm and humid with a high of 86.

Temperatures will get noticeably cooler Friday through Sunday morning due to a stronger cold front this Thursday.

Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019