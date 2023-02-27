Staying warm and dry

A storm system in Oklahoma that brought all the wind Sunday will bring a weak dry front through on Monday morning. A stronger cold front arrives at the end of the week.

Tonight hazy muggy and very mild again with mainly cloudy skies and a low of 67.

Monday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine not much wind at all, still warm and dry with a high of 85.

Monday night cloudy, damp, with drizzle and fog and a very mild low of 64.

Tuesday expect considerable sunshine by afternoon breezy again warm and humid with a high of 86.

Temperatures will get noticeably cooler Friday through Sunday morning due to a stronger cold front this Thursday.

Stay Tuned.