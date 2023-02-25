Staying Spring-like and warmer than normal

A stationary front draped across the area will shift northward and away from South Texas this weekend keeping temperatures warm for this time of year. Dry air aloft will prevent any decent rain.

Tonight will be cloudy muggy and very mild with areas of sea fog near the coast, some drizzle and a low of 67.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine mixed in and a high near 80.

Saturday night expect more sea fog near the coast muggy, breezy, and continued milder with a low of 69.

Sunday will be windy warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 83.

Enjoy your weekend.

Expect a weak front on Monday and a stronger one with a little rain and much cooler temperatures on Friday.