Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Staying rather warm through Sunday

Staying rather warm through Sunday
Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0308
icsunrise8317.jpg
Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 19:40:46-05

A warm humid flow will continue over the next four days with no rainfall of significance expected. A cold front late Sunday will produce stray showers early Monday along with cooler temperatures.

Tonight will be muggy and mild again, a light breeze and low clouds with a low of 69.

Thursday expect morning clouds then afternoon sunshine rather breezy and warm with a high of 86.

Thursday night will be cloudy and mild along with lighter winds and a low of 66 and patchy dense fog.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm and sticky with a high of 84.

It will be warmer on Saturday and Sunday before turning cooler beginning Sunday night.

Don't forget the time change this weekend. Spring forward.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019