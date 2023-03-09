Staying rather warm through Sunday

A warm humid flow will continue over the next four days with no rainfall of significance expected. A cold front late Sunday will produce stray showers early Monday along with cooler temperatures.

Tonight will be muggy and mild again, a light breeze and low clouds with a low of 69.

Thursday expect morning clouds then afternoon sunshine rather breezy and warm with a high of 86.

Thursday night will be cloudy and mild along with lighter winds and a low of 66 and patchy dense fog.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm and sticky with a high of 84.

It will be warmer on Saturday and Sunday before turning cooler beginning Sunday night.

Don't forget the time change this weekend. Spring forward.