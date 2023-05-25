Staying dry into Monday

A dry northwesterly flow aloft will keep the rain away from the area through Sunday. A weak disturbance will produce only isolated rainfall on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies, nearly calm and quiet, with a low of 71.

Thursday will be mostly sunny rather nice, although hot and steamy with a high near 90. Thursday night we will have a light breeze mild and muggy with a low of 72.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds, hot and sticky with a high of 89.

Expect more of the same on Saturday and Sunday before isolated showers enter the picture late Monday into Tuesday.