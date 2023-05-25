Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Staying dry into Monday

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0524
sr32223michellewaters.jpg
Posted at 8:25 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 21:33:53-04

A dry northwesterly flow aloft will keep the rain away from the area through Sunday. A weak disturbance will produce only isolated rainfall on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies, nearly calm and quiet, with a low of 71.

Thursday will be mostly sunny rather nice, although hot and steamy with a high near 90. Thursday night we will have a light breeze mild and muggy with a low of 72.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds, hot and sticky with a high of 89.

Expect more of the same on Saturday and Sunday before isolated showers enter the picture late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019