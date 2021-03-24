Staying dry in spite of humidity

Weak cold fronts will continue to approach the area then move through quickly, limiting rainfall to nearly nothing over the next 7 days. Near the cold fronts, the fire danger will be high due to elevated winds both ahead of and behind Thursday and Sunday's fronts.

Tonight, will be muggy and mild with patchy dense fog after midnight and a low of 65.

Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies humid and breezy and warm with a high of 85.

Wednesday night will be breezy and mild with a low of 64.

Thursday clearing skies windy very dry and warm (like a desert) with a fire weather watch in effect and a high of 87.

Temperatures due drop into the 50's Thursday night as the wind briefly lays.

