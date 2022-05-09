Staying dry

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather all week with sinking air and very dry conditions. This pattern will produce lower night-time lows and steady but hot daytime highs.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy muggy and very warm with a low of 78.

Monday will be windy again and mostly sunny by afternoon with a high of 92.

Monday night still breezy and mainly cloudy with a low of 77.

Tuesday still windy with gusts to 35 during the afternoon otherwise considerable sunshine very warm and humid with a high of 91.

The heat index will average 100 to 105 each afternoon with no rain in sight.