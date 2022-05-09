Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Staying dry

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0508
dryground22916IC.jpg
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 20:55:25-04

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather all week with sinking air and very dry conditions. This pattern will produce lower night-time lows and steady but hot daytime highs.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy muggy and very warm with a low of 78.

Monday will be windy again and mostly sunny by afternoon with a high of 92.

Monday night still breezy and mainly cloudy with a low of 77.

Tuesday still windy with gusts to 35 during the afternoon otherwise considerable sunshine very warm and humid with a high of 91.

The heat index will average 100 to 105 each afternoon with no rain in sight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019