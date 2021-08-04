Stalled front means more rain in the area

The combination of a stalled front and abundant moisture are capable of producing scattered thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms along with lots of clouds through Thursday ending on Friday.

Tonight, expect more scattered thundershowers some with locally heavy rain and a rain cooled low of 74.

Wednesday we will see lots of clouds with scattered thundershowers (mainly in the morning) very warm and humid with a high near 90.

Wednesday night expect scattered thundershowers especially near the coast humid with a low of 73.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered mainly morning thundershowers and a high of only 91.

It dries out and starts to heat up beginning on Friday.

Two areas in the tropics by Africa are no problem and nothing to worry about.

