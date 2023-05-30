Watch Now
Stable air arrives in South Texas on Tuesday

Posted at 8:28 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 21:48:17-04

Unstable air generated by upper-level low pressure over central Texas is moving east and away from our area. This will result in the scattered thundershowers in our area ending with more heat returning.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers, then gradually ending before daybreak with a rain-cooled low of near 70.
Tuesday we will have only isolated sea breeze showers otherwise lots of sunshine light winds and hot with a high near 90.
Tuesday night expect mainly clear skies, tranquil with a low of 71.
Wednesday mostly sunny, a light sea breeze hot and dry with a high of 91.
Staying dry the rest of the week through Saturday after tonight.

