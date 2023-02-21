Spring-like weather

A winter storm in the northern Plaines states will produce a lot of wind and warmth here on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm track stays well north for now so no cold or wet for now.

Tonight will be breezy muggy and very mild with low clouds and patchy fog and a low of 66.

Tuesday expect a windy day with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine warm and humid and a high of 85.

Tuesday night will be windy muggy and unseasonably mild with a low of 69.

Wednesday a lot less wind, considerable sunshine dry and almost hot with a high near 90 and even hotter inland while it will only be in the 70's on the islands and near the coast.

Temperatures lower a bit Thursday through Saturday but still expect 60's for lows and 80's for highs.