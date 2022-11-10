Spring-like warmth won't last

A strong cold front will push into the area with some of the coldest air of the season Friday night. Showers will accompany the front along with colder temperatures.

Tonight, will be very mild and sticky with a light breeze and a low of 69.

Thursday expect considerable sunshine less and light winds very warm and humid with a high of 87.

Thursday night mostly cloudy skies, warm and stuffy with a low near 80.

Friday morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds warm and sticky ahead of the front and a high of 83.

Showers and thundershowers develop along ahead and behind the front Friday evening with temperatures falling into the 60's and eventually 50's. Turning windy and wet with light rain or drizzle behind the front.