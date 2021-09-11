Some September showers returning by late in the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level low pressure will back over the area resulting in a more unstable atmosphere and increasing our opportunity for rainfall with some showers locally heavy on Sunday night and Monday.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies almost comfortable with light winds and a low of 73.

Saturday another day with lots of sunshine a gentle easterly breeze, still hot and more humid with a high of 93.

Saturday night we will have fair skies a little breezy muggy and milder with a low of 75.

Sunday more clouds especially by afternoon with isolated showers developing and a high of only near 90.

Rain will be likely and locally heavy near the coast Sunday night and Monday.

We are monitoring the southern Gulf for development of a system into a tropical depression or tropical storm on Monday of next week.

Too early to tell for now but if the system develops it will move up the coast and bypass us just to our east with some rain. If it stays disorganized, we will get a lot more rain next week.

Either way next week promises to be wet.

Stay Tuned.