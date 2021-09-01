Watch
Some Saharan dust along with a little rain

Dale Nelson weather 8-31-21
Posted at 8:02 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 21:10:21-04

Upper-level high pressure will back slowly away from the area, resulting in a little bit of tropical moisture with a few showers to return.

However, under this forecast most of us will stay dry. Everybody stays hot.

Tonight, will be hazy, muggy, and warmer, with a low of 77.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot, and very humid, with a few stray showers only; breezy, a high of 96, and a heat index of 110.

Wednesday night will also be breezy, stuffy, and very warm, with a low of 79.

Thursday brings little change, as it will be hazy, hot, and sticky, with a moderate breeze, and only a stray shower with a high of 97, and a heat index up to 112.

There is nothing in the tropics that is a threat here at this time.

