Some rain tonight lots of sun tomorrow

Dale Nelson weather 3-21-22
Posted at 9:21 PM, Mar 21, 2022
There are two cold fronts in the forecast. The first one comes through overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms and clears the coast by 6 am. The second one comes through dry around noon and will produce gorgeous weather the rest of this week. Here are the details.

Tonight, expect scattered showers and thundershowers; decreasing winds except near isolated thunderstorms, cooler with a rain cooled low near 60.

Tuesday will be breezy but beautiful with sunny skies, a lot less humid, and warm with a high of 85.

Tuesday night will be clear, nearly calm and much cooler and a low of 46.

Wednesday will be sensational with sunny skies, light winds and a high of 73.

