Some rain tonight lots of sun tomorrow

There are two cold fronts in the forecast. The first one comes through overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms and clears the coast by 6 am. The second one comes through dry around noon and will produce gorgeous weather the rest of this week. Here are the details.

Tonight, expect scattered showers and thundershowers; decreasing winds except near isolated thunderstorms, cooler with a rain cooled low near 60.

Tuesday will be breezy but beautiful with sunny skies, a lot less humid, and warm with a high of 85.

Tuesday night will be clear, nearly calm and much cooler and a low of 46.

Wednesday will be sensational with sunny skies, light winds and a high of 73.

