Some rain returns resulting in our extreme heat taking a break

Our atmosphere will gradually becoming more unstable resulting in isolated to scattered thundershowers beginning Wednesday and lasting into Friday. The "dry high" comes back for the weekend.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies warm and stuffy with a low of 79.

Wednesday will be breezy baking hot and sticky in and around isolated sea breeze showers with a high of 96.

Wednesday night will be warm and sticky with isolated coastal showers and a low of 78.

Thursday will be the wettest day in over a month but still some areas get missed with scattered thundershowers, a few even producing locally heavy rain, not quite near as hot with a high of only near 90.

Isolated showers are also expected Thursday night and into Friday.

The tropics continue to be quiet for now.

