Some rain in the weekend forecast

Dale Nelson weather 5-21-21
Posted at 8:42 PM, May 21, 2021
A tropical wave in the western Gulf will move toward Matagorda Bay late tonight.

Even if the system develops into a tropical depression, the only threat here will be high water on area beaches and a high rip-current risk.

Tropical moisture trailing the system will produce some passing showers mainly Sunday and into Monday.

Tonight, just a stray shower. Otherwise, quiet and nearly calm, with a low near 70.

Saturday, expect only isolated showers (go ahead with outdoor plans), warm and humid, with a high of 86 under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday night, isolated showers will form near the coast late, muggy and seasonal, with a low of 71.

Sunday, expect considerable cloudiness, light winds, and not as warm, due to scattered thundershowers and a high near 80.

More rain is expected on Monday, but not near as heavy as this past week.

