Some rain in the next seven days

High pressure is gradually shifting northward which will result in the tropics opening up a bit and eventually bringing some needed rain to the area by this time next week. Also watching a weak disturbance in the Gulf.

Tonight will be clear nearly calm and reasonable with a low of 77.

Wednesday expect sunshine, a light breeze, and blazing hot temperatures with a record high of 102 and only a few stray inland showers.

Wednesday night will be clear and quiet with a low of 76.

Thursday will be sunny dry and scorching hot with a high near 100.

More of the same for the end of this week...sunshine and high heat.

A weak tropical disturbance in the western Gulf has a low chance of development over the next 7 days but appears likely to be a rainmaker for us next week.

Stay tuned.