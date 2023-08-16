Watch Now
Some rain in the next seven days

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0815
baytoweringcumulus83118ic.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 21:37:35-04

High pressure is gradually shifting northward which will result in the tropics opening up a bit and eventually bringing some needed rain to the area by this time next week. Also watching a weak disturbance in the Gulf.

Tonight will be clear nearly calm and reasonable with a low of 77.
Wednesday expect sunshine, a light breeze, and blazing hot temperatures with a record high of 102 and only a few stray inland showers.
Wednesday night will be clear and quiet with a low of 76.
Thursday will be sunny dry and scorching hot with a high near 100.
More of the same for the end of this week...sunshine and high heat.
A weak tropical disturbance in the western Gulf has a low chance of development over the next 7 days but appears likely to be a rainmaker for us next week.
Stay tuned.

