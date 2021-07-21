Some rain in the forecast but not likely or widespread

Weak upper-level instability will persist the next couple of days causing a few thundershowers in the area. High pressure takes over on Friday resulting in hazy windy hot and humid conditions through the middle of next week.

Tonight, thundershowers ending early then isolated activity overnight with calm conditions and mainly clear skies expect a low of 73.

Wednesday we will have isolated thundershowers not much wind with variable sunshine hot and steamy with a high of 93.

Wednesday night and Thursday expect isolated thundershowers again with a low of 74 and a high of 92 under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The tropics continue to be quiet.

