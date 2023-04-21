Some rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, TExas — A weak front will slip through the area Friday afternoon then stall and dissipate resulting in little to no rain. However, a disturbance will cause clouds and then rain on Sunday into Monday of next week.

Tonight only an isolated thundershower otherwise cloudy and quiet with less wind and not as warm with a low near 70..

Friday expect an isolated shower otherwise increasing sunshine and light winds, hazy, hot, and humid with a high near 90.

Friday night partial clearing and less humid and also a little cooler with a low of 68.

Saturday we will have morning sunshine with increasing high clouds during the afternoon, pleasant with a high of 79.

Sunday will be cloudy breezy and wet with scattered to numerous showers and a few thundershowers and a high of 77.

