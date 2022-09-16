Some rain but not a washout the next four days

A weak trough of low pressure will approach from the Gulf resulting in isolated to scattered showers over the next four days. No single day will be a washout and seasonal heat will continue.

Tonight expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in and around isolated thundershowers again still hot and humid with a high of 91.

Friday night we will have fair skies a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low of 76.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies generally light winds with scattered thundershowers very warm and humid with a high of 89.

More of the same on Sunday with scattered thundershowers.