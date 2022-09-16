Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Some rain but not a washout the next four days

Dale Nelson 6 pm weather 0915
Luannkingsburymorningcalm72021.jpg
Posted at 8:18 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 21:26:10-04

A weak trough of low pressure will approach from the Gulf resulting in isolated to scattered showers over the next four days. No single day will be a washout and seasonal heat will continue.

Tonight expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in and around isolated thundershowers again still hot and humid with a high of 91.

Friday night we will have fair skies a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low of 76.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies generally light winds with scattered thundershowers very warm and humid with a high of 89.

More of the same on Sunday with scattered thundershowers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019