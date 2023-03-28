Watch Now
Some rain and cooler temperatures

Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 21:42:55-04

A weak late season cold front will clear the area by daybreak and bring with it cooler temperatures and scattered t/showers the next couple of days. Most of the rain will be light.

Tonight expect occasional showers to develop turning a little cooler late with a low of 68.

Tuesday will be cloudy windy and cooler with scattered showers and a high of 74.

Tuesday night are best shot at rain with scattered light showers, continued cooler with a low of 56.

Wednesday expect cloudy skies, less wind, with occasional light rain or drizzle and a high of only 68.

Warmer and windy again Thursday and Friday.

