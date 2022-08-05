Slight weather pattern change

A more easterly flow will produce a tropical flow of moisture in from the Gulf resulting in a few showers for the area (but not near enough!) through the middle of next week starting early Saturday.

Thursday, expect decreasing winds, much calmer late with fair skies warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Friday, expect less wind but more clouds, not quite as hot with a high of 94.

Friday night is more tropical with light winds and isolated showers developing near the coast after midnight and a low of 74.

Saturday lots of clouds with isolated to scattered showers (mainly near the coast), a light breeze, and not so hot with a high of 92.

Sunday will be hotter with even less rainfall coverage.

