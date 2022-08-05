Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Slight weather pattern change

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0804
mstoweringcumulus8516.JPG
Posted at 8:19 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 21:24:56-04

A more easterly flow will produce a tropical flow of moisture in from the Gulf resulting in a few showers for the area (but not near enough!) through the middle of next week starting early Saturday.

Thursday, expect decreasing winds, much calmer late with fair skies warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Friday, expect less wind but more clouds, not quite as hot with a high of 94.

Friday night is more tropical with light winds and isolated showers developing near the coast after midnight and a low of 74.

Saturday lots of clouds with isolated to scattered showers (mainly near the coast), a light breeze, and not so hot with a high of 92.

Sunday will be hotter with even less rainfall coverage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Corpus Christi KRIS 6 News

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019