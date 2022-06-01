Slight changes in our weather pattern

Upper-level high pressure will drift over and around the area over the next several days. This will protect us from tropical activity but it will also limit our rainfall after tomorrow (Wednesday .) Winds will decrease and stay lighter into Saturday.

Tonight expect fair skies warm and stuffy a few coastal showers late and a low of 77.

Wednesday expect a slight change with stray showers in the morning then inland during the afternoon less wind hot and sticky with a high of 91.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy less wind and more seasonal with a low of 74.

Thursday will mostly sunny light winds and hotter with a high of 93.

Dry with temperatures getting a little hotter Friday and Saturday.