Sizzling weekend forecast

A weak mid-level disturbance will result in a few isolated showers here on Monday but ahead of the disturbance expect very hot dry conditions.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies with a light breeze and a low of 76.

Saturday a little hazy due to some Saharan dust breezy baking hot and dry with a high of 97.

Saturday night will be tranquil with less wind and clear skies, expect a low of 74.

Sunday we will have less wind, lots of sunshine and baking hot with a high of 98.

Isolated showers return on Monday.