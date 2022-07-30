Watch Now
Sizzling weekend forecast

Posted at 8:09 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 21:16:26-04

A weak mid-level disturbance will result in a few isolated showers here on Monday but ahead of the disturbance expect very hot dry conditions.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies with a light breeze and a low of 76.

Saturday a little hazy due to some Saharan dust breezy baking hot and dry with a high of 97.

Saturday night will be tranquil with less wind and clear skies, expect a low of 74.

Sunday we will have less wind, lots of sunshine and baking hot with a high of 98.

Isolated showers return on Monday.

