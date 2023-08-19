Sizzling Summer weekend as the heat wave continues

The tropics are beginning to open up a bit as upper-level high pressure moves north of the area. We will see some rain by late Monday into Wednesday of next week as a tropical disturbance approaches.

Tonight expect fair skies, a light breeze, warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Saturday will be another scorcher with sunny skies generally light winds and an afternoon high of 100 with a heat index around 115.

Saturday night expect clear skies nearly calm late, and a low of 76.

Sunday will be sunny, dry, and blistering hot again with light winds and a high of 99 degrees.

It gets interesting on Tuesday as a potential tropical depression approach with our best rain opportunity since the first week of June.

Stay Tuned.