Sizzling Summer weekend as the heat wave continues

Posted at 8:31 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 21:38:31-04

The tropics are beginning to open up a bit as upper-level high pressure moves north of the area. We will see some rain by late Monday into Wednesday of next week as a tropical disturbance approaches.

Tonight expect fair skies, a light breeze, warm and stuffy with a low of 77.
Saturday will be another scorcher with sunny skies generally light winds and an afternoon high of 100 with a heat index around 115.
Saturday night expect clear skies nearly calm late, and a low of 76.
Sunday will be sunny, dry, and blistering hot again with light winds and a high of 99 degrees.
It gets interesting on Tuesday as a potential tropical depression approach with our best rain opportunity since the first week of June.
Stay Tuned.

