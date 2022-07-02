Sizzling Holiday weekend forecast

Tropical moisture is slowly leaving the area but much higher low level humidity remains, so significant rain but lots of heat through the end of next week.

Tonight will be quiet warm and stuffy with a low of 78 under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday, morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine windy hot and sticky with a stray shower and a high of 96.

Saturday night expect fair skies still warm and humid with a low of 79.

Sunday and Monday (the 4th) will be mostly sunny breezy with blistering heat and humidity and highs both days of 97.

The heat index will be between 106 and 112 each afternoon.

Enjoy the holiday weekend and stay cool.