Sinking temperatures for the weekend

A moderately strong cold front will produce the coolest temperatures of the season this weekend and into early next week. The front will initially be accompanied by strong winds then very low humidity making it finally feel like mid-October.

Tonight, will be turning windy and much cooler with clearing skies and a low of 62.

Saturday will be windy especially in the morning very dry and much cooler with a high of only 77.

Saturday night expect clear skies nearly calm and chilly with a low of 53.

Sunday will be spectacular with sunshine through high clouds light winds low humidity and a high of 76.

Enjoy your weekend.