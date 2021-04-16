Significant cold front is on the way to South Texas

A strong cold front will push through the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning prior to daybreak setting the stage for some shower activity and much cooler temperatures.

Tonight, will be warm and sticky with periods of fog drizzle and mist and a low of 71.

Friday expect isolated showers only otherwise lots of clouds with some late day sun humid and warmer with a high of 84.

Friday night expect scattered showers late near cold frontal passage and turning windy and much cooler with a low of 59.

Saturday we will have scattered thundershowers windy and much cooler with a high of only 65.

Saturday night temperatures drop into the low 50's with only modest recovery in our temperatures Sunday afternoon to the upper 60's.

