Showers, but not enough to end the drought

A weak tropical wave will approach the area from the western Gulf with some badly needed rainfall for parts of the area.

Not enough rain for everyone is expected hence the term "isolated." Temperatures will not be as hot this weekend.

Friday. expect fair skies with high clouds and isolated showers developing after midnight near the coast and a low of 75.

Saturday we will have widely scattered thundershowers a few with locally heavy rain, not as hot due to more clouds and showers in some spots with a high of 91.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and tranquil with a low of 76.

Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend, with more sunshine and only a few stray showers and hotter with a high of 94.

The tropics remain quiet.

Have a good weekend.

