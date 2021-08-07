Showers being replaced by sweltering heat

We are trading in unstable low pressure for dry stable high pressure as our rainfall opportunity disappears from the area and is replaced by searing heat and higher winds.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, warm and stuffy, with a low of 76.

Saturday we will have more sunshine; breezy, hazy, very hot and humid, with a high of 94.

Saturday night will be sticky and warmer with fair skies and a gentle breeze resulting in a low of 79.

Sunday, windy, hazy, and blazing hot, with a high of 95 under sunny skies.

The heat index reaches 108-116 each afternoon.

Stay cool and hydrated.